nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Macquarie

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NCNO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 626,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,532. nCino has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -137.70, a P/E/G ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

