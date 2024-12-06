Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,157.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,804,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

