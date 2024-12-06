Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares traded.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.