Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

NNI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. 55,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 34,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.