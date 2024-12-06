NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CFO Lauren Stclair Sells 11,856 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $166,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NerdWallet Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.91 million, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 1.31. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on NerdWallet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NerdWallet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.