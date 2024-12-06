Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $43,362,265.80 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $917.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $788.37 and its 200 day moving average is $707.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $927.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

