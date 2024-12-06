NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NTST opened at $15.72 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

