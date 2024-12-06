Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,299. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,423 shares of company stock worth $7,916,739. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

