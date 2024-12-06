Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 498203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.