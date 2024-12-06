Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

