Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Given New $14.25 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.25 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $564.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 964,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 379,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 155,592 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

