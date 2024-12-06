Northland Capmk Has Bearish Forecast for CVE:HIV Q3 Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIV. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.