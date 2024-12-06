Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to “Reduce” Rating by HSBC

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.