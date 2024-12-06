NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943,411.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About NTN Buzztime



NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

