NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943,411.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
