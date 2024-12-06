Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 169,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 897,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $614,800. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $86,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,818.72. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

