NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.83 and last traded at $143.88. 52,950,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 388,953,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,723,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $252,876,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 34,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

