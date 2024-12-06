O-I Glass, Inc. to Present at Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is set to participate in the Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference as announced in a recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Gordon Hardie, and Chief Financial Officer, John Haudrich, will be presenting at the conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Get alerts:

During the presentation, a live webcast will be accessible via the link: https://kvgo.com/2024-basic-materials-conference/o-i-glass-inc-december. Following the event, a replay will be available within 24 hours and archived for 90 days through the same link. Additionally, the presentation slides that will be discussed at the conference can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the filing and on the company’s investor relations website, www.o-i.com/investors.

It is important to note that the information shared during the presentation and in Exhibit 99.1 is considered furnished and not filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and therefore not subject to liabilities or obligations under Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or incorporated by reference into future company filings.

In related disclosures, O-I Glass provided an overview of its participation in the conference under Regulation FD Disclosure in the 8-K filing. The company also outlined its financial statements and exhibits in compliance with Item 9.01 of the filing.

The company, a global leader in glass packaging, continues to focus on driving growth with customers, improving economic profit, and enhancing shareholder value following its strategic roadmap. O-I Glass remains committed to sustainability initiatives, including increasing recycled content and reducing carbon emissions, aligned with its 2030 sustainability vision and goals.

As O-I Glass prepares to partake in the Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference, the market anticipates insights into its performance, future strategies, and initiatives aimed at enhancing its competitive position in the glass packaging industry. Stay updated for more developments on O-I Glass, Inc. and its participation in upcoming industry events.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read O-I Glass’s 8K filing here.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More