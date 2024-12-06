Okta’s (OKTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Okta from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Okta

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Okta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.