OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 96,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 43,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

OMRON Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

