On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

On the Beach Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.67. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127.75 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,107.17 ($32,036.71). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

