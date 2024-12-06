OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OACP opened at $23.00 on Friday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

