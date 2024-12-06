Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE OOMA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 364,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,597. Ooma has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

