Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $64.47. Approximately 18,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 36,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

