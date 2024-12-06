Oppenheimer Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $37.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,332. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

