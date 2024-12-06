Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

