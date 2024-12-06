Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.41 and last traded at $188.51. 2,506,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,226,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $520.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.