Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

OESX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

