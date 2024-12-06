Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.18 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 790,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 504,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

