PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

PCAR opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PACCAR by 28.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

