Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.22 and traded as high as $29.16. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 2,266 shares traded.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF comprises 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

