Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,313.20. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.35, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

