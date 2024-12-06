Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Berry worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 2,821.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 627,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

