Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 2,609 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities increased their price target on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

