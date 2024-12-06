Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 691,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the period.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

