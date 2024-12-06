Paloma Partners Management Co Has $270,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $283.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.75. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $498.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

