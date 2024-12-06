Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $274,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,561,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

