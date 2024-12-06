Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $310,000 Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

