Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ODP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $783.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

