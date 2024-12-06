Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of CADE opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

