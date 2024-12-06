Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 3,825 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,138.60. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $520,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,900. This represents a 38.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,816 shares of company stock worth $1,530,087 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

