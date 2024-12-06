Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.69. Approximately 943,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 902,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Parsons Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

