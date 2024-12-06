Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.18 and last traded at $237.89, with a volume of 49548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,572,896. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.