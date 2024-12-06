Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber Sells 34,272 Shares

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This represents a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paymentus Stock Performance
Paymentus stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.63. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $38.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 38.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 196.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 3,809.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paymentus
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Chinese Stocks to Watch as Asian Bond Market Signals Shift
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.