PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $309,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,403.60. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $1,185,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,651,141.21. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock worth $7,491,026 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

