Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy Sells 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,884.40. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $32.43.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

