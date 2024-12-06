Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 802549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,467 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $2,185,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

