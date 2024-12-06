Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 18,053,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 11,833,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MATD

Petro Matad Stock Up 13.3 %

Petro Matad Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.