PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Further Reading

