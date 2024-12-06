PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and traded as high as $94.75. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 178,165 shares trading hands.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

