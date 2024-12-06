Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of PNFP opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

